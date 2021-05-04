Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-2 Menominee County bridge replacement starts May 17

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Menominee

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST TOWN: Powers

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.7 million to replace a bridge on US-2 over Big Cedar River, Menominee County. The project includes resurfacing the road approaches to the new bridge, concrete curb and gutter, and guardrail.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  The work will require closing US-2 at the bridge with a posted detour. Traffic will be detoured on Spur and Quarry roads beginning June 1 until the project is completed.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new structure will be wider, safer, and more efficient for the motoring public and pedestrians.

US-2 Menominee County bridge replacement starts May 17

