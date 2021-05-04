Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-69 Delta County resurfacing project starts May 17

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Delta

HIGHWAY: M-69

CLOSEST CITIES: Escanaba, Bark River

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $807,000 to resurface 5.2 miles of M-69. Work will include asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, concrete sidewalk ramps, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings on M-69 in Delta County from the intersection with US-2/US-41 northwest to the Delta/Menominee county line. This project includes two three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open with traffic regulators. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

