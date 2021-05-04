Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deadline looms for Netanyahu to construct new authorities in Israel

One of the key figures Netanyahu needs to get onboard is former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yamina party.

Bennett appeared to reject an offer by Netanyahu to rotate the Premiership on Monday, even though the offer included Bennett going first in the rotation.

But even if he changes his mind over the course of the day, that still would not be enough for Netanyahu to enjoy a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

For that to happen, the Israeli leader either needs to win over two more lawmakers from parties currently pledged to oppose him, or somehow find a way for his allies in the extreme-right Religious Zionist Party to accept joining a government that would be supported by the United Arab List, an Islamist party led by Mansour Abbas, something they have thus far ruled out.

If there is no breakthrough by midnight (5 p.m. ET) Netanyahu can ask President Reuven Rivlin for two more weeks’ negotiating time.

Even though it is customary for the President…

