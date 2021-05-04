Peregrine Acquires Additional Royalties in Appalachian Basin
Acquisition is first in Ohio County, WV for PeregrineDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners ("Peregrine") has agreed to acquire producing oil and gas royalties in Ohio County, West Virginia from a private seller (“Client”).
This marks the first acquisition in Ohio County, WV for the Texas-based royalty buyers.
“We’re excited about our latest acquisition in West Virginia as these particular properties are the type of long-life, mature assets that we consistently look for,” commented Peregrine Managing Partner, Wolf Hanschen. “Certainly, Southwestern is one of those operators,” Hanschen continued, “that we are always happy to buy minerals under as they are basin-specific with a solid understanding of what it takes to be a successful natural gas producer today.”
The acquisition included multiple natural gas wells operated by Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), one of the leading producers of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. The operator covers more than 577,000 net acres in the West Virginia panhandle as well as adjacent areas of Pennsylvania and Ohio and northeast Appalachia.
In this instance, Peregrine’s client was working through succession planning while seeking to simplify their estate and minimize their tax exposure. Many of Peregrine’s mineral owner clients have reached out in the past few weeks to weigh options in light of the current administration’s push to increase the capital gains tax, which would undoubtedly impact almost all mineral sales.
Hanschen added, “We are happy to be a resource for royalty owners all across Appalachia who are looking for a greater understanding of their properties and the options around them.”
Peregrine works exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and directly with mineral and royalty owners as well as industry professionals nationwide. To learn more or obtain an evaluation of your royalty interest, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company's founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
Rachel Ramsey
Peregrine Energy Partners
+1 214-295-5095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn