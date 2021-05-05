NATIONAL BASKETBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES LEGENDS LOCKER ROOM APP FOR ALL MEMBERS

NBRPA membership will have access to the “Legends Locker Room” app, where they will have exposure to exclusive content, member-to-member communication, NBRPA programming, event information, commerce opportunities, career development resources and addition NBRPA

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today launched its most innovating initiative in providing an exclusive private community for all NBRPA members to communicate and interact. NBRPA membership will have access to the “Legends Locker Room” app, where they will have exposure to exclusive content, member-to-member communication, NBRPA programming, event information, commerce opportunities, career development resources and additional benefits to assist in their post-playing careers.

With the creation of the “Legends Locker Room” app, the NBRPA is able to provide an all-inclusive destination for basketball’s biggest stars to securely interact with each other via forums and direct messaging, publish player generated content, receive real-time updates, browse player profiles, and access all Legends Media & Entertainment (LME) content. LME is the NBRPA’s multifaceted story-telling platform producing, distributing and quantifying the wide-reaching stories of many of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars that was launched in August and has seen record growth since launch.

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring the “Legends Locker Room” app to life and to provide a one-stop communications platform for our over 1,300 members to utilize,” said Scott Rochelle, President and CEO National Basketball Retired Players Association. “This app enforces our commitment to provide our members with the best post-playing career support system and grant them access to a secure forum to network with our extended basketball family, explore career and business opportunities, generate, consume and share content and keep up to date with real-time updates on all NBRPA news, initiatives and events.”

In addition to accessing content and NBRPA updates, members will also be able to access health insurance updates, health and wellness programs, Symplicity career opportunities, scholarship resources, member grant programming, appearance opportunities, event information – including registration/transportation assistance and augmented reality options, for players that cannot attend in person, sponsorship and business opportunities as well as branded content from sponsors.

The “Legends Locker Room” app was created using technology from TopFan - an end-to-end technology platform for building highly engaged user communities and direct to consumer businesses that has been utilized by such entertainment entities as Warner Bros., MGM, Lionsgate, Maroon5, Zac Brown Band, the Denver Broncos, the MLB Players Association and the NFL Players Association among others.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

