Central Business District Atlantic City Parking Garage and Retail/Office Units Going up for Auction

229,474+/- sq. ft., Atlantic City, NJ

5-Story Parking Garage

17-27 S New York Ave, Atlantic City

229,474+/- SF at the top of Orange Loop Entertainment District to be sold on June 3, 2021

The Orange Loop will be the center of Atlantic City Entertainment. ”
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of an Atlantic City Parking Garage located at 17-27 South New York Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 229,474+/- sq. ft. building will be sold by order of the South Jersey Transportation Authority in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.

“We are excited to bring this property to market,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The Orange Loop will be the center of Atlantic City Entertainment. It is quickly filling up with the city’s best restaurants, bars and music venues.” Local shopping, dining, City Hall and the beach are just blocks away.

Built in 1980, the site consists of a 229,474+/- sq. ft. parking garage with 825 parking spaces and includes 14,929+/- sq. ft. of retail/office units on the first floor. The property is located within Central Business District on the northeast side of New York Avenue between Central and Memorial Avenues.

Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13th and Thursday, May 20th. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.

Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
Central Business District Atlantic City Parking Garage and Retail/Office Units Going up for Auction

