OM 21-12 Western Oil v. CFZB – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Board violated the OMA by failing to file official minutes on the Secretary of State's website within thirty-five (35) days for several meetings and by failing to make unofficial minutes of these meetings available as required by the OMA within thirty-five (35) days of the meeting. Based on the undisputed evidence, we determined that the Board violated the OMA by failing to post the official minutes and by failing to make the unofficial minutes available in accordance with the OMA's provisions. We did not find injunctive relief appropriate since the minutes have now been posted, nor did we find evidence of a willful or knowing violation. VIOLATION FOUND

