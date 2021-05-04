Generations Deep By Gina Birkemeier, LPC Nominated For Writer’s Digest Self Published Book Award

Book Is Based Upon Concept That Our Stories Begin Before We Take Our First Breath

I am honored and humbled that Generations Deep has been nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards. The outpouring of support by readers has been overwhelming.” — Gina Birkemeier, LPC

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generations Deep: Unmasking Inherited Dysfunction and Trauma to Rewrite Our Stories Through Faith and Therapy (ISBN 978-1-17329545-2-6, Out Loud Publishing, 2021) by Gina Birkemeier, LPC, has been nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards in the category of nonfiction/reference. Nominated books are judged by independent literary panels consisting of authors, publishers, literary agents, and other publishing professionals. Award winners will be announced on October 18, 2021 and will be featured at the Writer’s Digest Conference held in 2022. Generations Deep has been widely received by both readers and critics, achieving Amazon Best Seller status upon its release.

In the powerfully written, Generations Deep, Birkemeier shares her own family’s personal story through four generations, showing how destructive behaviors of one generation are repeated by following generations; and that unless we take time and effort to repair the past this dysfunctional cycle will continue. Offering questions and theories to consider, including a questionnaire created with the help of sixty other trauma-informed therapists, it will guide readers toward their own growth where it’s possible to banish shame and find freedom—for themselves and for future generations.

“I am honored and humbled that Generations Deep has been nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards,” said Gina Birkmeier, LPC. “The outpouring of support by readers has been overwhelming and I am thankful for it. The recognition by the publishing world as demonstrated by this nomination is a wonderful privilege.

“The message that ‘what isn’t repaired gets repeated’ is resonating with many people. This book is about connecting dots. About showing how patterns, beliefs, behaviors, ideas, identity and styles of relating are passed down. It’s about creating awareness and understanding. It’s about learning that, while trauma impacts us at a cellular level- so does healing. I believe Generations Deep’s message of hope and healing resonates with so many and is why readers are seeking the book and why it is has earned the recognition that this nomination conveys.” concluded Gina Birkemeier.

Faith and therapy played important roles in Birkemeier’s personal healing. Today with nearly two decades of experience in counseling and ministry, she uses this knowledge to guide readers to do their own work and heal from the impact of inherited behaviors and beliefs. She shows that cycles can be broken, and readers can shed the chains of inherited dysfunction and trauma, to live healthier lives and pass that healthfulness on to future generations. Reading Generations Deep will leave the reader encouraged and empowered to break unhealthy cycles in their own lives.

About the author

Gina Birkemeier is a nationally-renowned licensed professional counselor, author, and speaker. Gina approaches her field with a specific purpose to help people find the freedom to be who they were created to be. In her practice, Gina draws upon her professional background in counseling and ministry to assist others to break the bonds of previous generations and live enriching and productive lives.

Gina holds a master’s degree in counseling and theology from Covenant Theological Seminary and is a therapist at CrossRoads Counseling Centers.