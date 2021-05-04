Thomas “T-Bone” McGowian of New Imprint Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas “T-Bone” McGowian was simply crossing the street when he was struck by a pick-up truck and sent flying 35 feet through the air.

When he regained consciousness, he was in excruciating pain, restrained in an ambulance rushing him to the hospital.

He could hear the doctors murmuring: “How is this guy still alive?” Torn muscles, spinal realignment, nerve damage, traumatic brain injury.

But he doesn't have a single broken bone.

“Chalk it up to guardian angels or years of martial arts training,” laughs McGowian. “But I'm thankful for it.”

Upon his recovery, McGowian set out to reclaim his life.

“I remember one night I told some friends my story, and one of them said, ‘You weren't in a car, but you still got T-boned!’ Everyone started laughing,” recalls McGowian. “It was at that moment that I decided to embrace it. This was my rebirth. This is my way of looking at the world. I'm here through all of this and I have a purpose to help others on their journey. At that moment, I became T-Bone.”

The worst things to ever happen to us have a way of becoming blessings. Of course, there was a time when McGowian wished his accident never happened to him, but now he can't imagine who he would be if it didn't.

“When I tell the story, people ask me, ‘How is it that you're smiling?’ and it’s because I’m coming from a place of being empowered,” says McGowian. “Coaching is all about changing mindset, looking at things from a different perspective in a way that empowers us. I should have been six feet under or in a wheelchair, but here I am still going, still moving, still resilient.”

Today, McGowian is the founder of New Imprint Coaching.

“At New Imprints Coaching, we're going layers deep,” says McGowian. “We're going deeper by starting with how the client speaks their world, sees their world and creates their world. Working with those imprints and bringing them to the surface is empowering. The whole idea is to help people see that there is possibility for their world to change. There is something beyond whatever is going on right now. Bring your future into the present.”

“Even after all I've endured, I still have the mindset that I want to help others achieve the life they want,” says McGowian. “There are so many people out there who can use this help. I'm there to help them.

Close Up Radio will feature Thomas McGowian in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 6th at 1pm EDT and with Jim Masters on May 13th at 1pm EDT

