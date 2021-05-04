ARCSPACE: AFFORDABLE RELOCATABLE COMMUNITY SELECTED AS FINALIST IN FAST COMPANY’S 2021 WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS
Innovator Deploying Solutions for the Housing Crisis
We wanted to move quickly to head off this deepening crisis by creating scalable temporary and permanent affordable housing solutions using sustainable technologies."”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCspace announced today it is a finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas’ Spaces, Places and Cities category. ARCspace builds proprietary prefabricated steel modular building systems that are spec built from the ground up using sustainable materials and welded with high-grade steel. ARCspace collaborates with fellow housing innovators to deliver sustainable new solutions including grid-independent power and water, impermanent foundations that support relocation, smart home/building technologies, energy-efficient materials, and nature-accommodating elements such as hurricane impact glass and fire-retardant materials.
— Christian Johnson, Founder and CEO, ARCspace
Working with a variety of public and private interests, ARCspace creates efficient, affordable, and cutting-edge solutions to the problems of homelessness and affordable housing. ARCspace recently created an Emergency Shelter Project in the San Francisco Bay Area using America’s first prefabricated foundation and worked with local trade schools to help prepare a new workforce with an understanding of emerging sustainable building technology.
“It’s a huge honor for ARCspace to be recognized,” commented Christian Johnston, Founder and CEO of ARCspace. “We have all come to realize that many of society's problems emanate from poverty and a lack of affordable housing. Crime, drug addiction, gentrification, homelessness, and a declining quality of life are all being exacerbated with the pandemic and current housing trends. We wanted to move quickly to head off this deepening crisis by creating scalable temporary and permanent affordable housing solutions using sustainable technologies, and now we are set to deploy a number of Affordable Relocatable Communities throughout California this Summer.”
Showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company’s Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world’s largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world’s cleanest milk.
“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About ARCspace: ARCspace is a division of Sustainable Building Council, Ltd., centrally headquartered in the Downtown Los Angeles Cleantech Corridor with additional operations in Miami and Mexico City. Sustainable Building Council brings together construction experts, architectural designers, engineers, builders, environmentalists, and innovative technology companies to sustainably solve the current affordable housing crisis. Beyond ARCspace, Sustainable Building Council, Ltd. also does business (DBA) as ARCaid, the division providing modular units for disaster recovery efforts, and ARClife, the division that serves as a sustainable community builder and developer.
