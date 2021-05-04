SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That Romeo Power, Inc. Sued for Misleading Shareholders

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces that a purchaser of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO, RMO.WT) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021. Romeo purports to be an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, RMO.WT) Made Misstatements Regarding its Ability to Meet Demand

According to the complaint, on October 5, 2020, RMG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo becoming a publicly listed company. The acquisition closed on December 29, 2020. During the class period, defendants represented that Romeo estimated revenue of $11 million for 2020 and $140 million for 2021. Defendants further represented that Romeo had "key partnerships" with LG Chem, Samsung, Murata and SK Innovation, which manufacture battery cells, a key component in Romeo's battery modules and packs, and that they were supplying Romeo with battery cells. Finally, defendants represented that Romeo has the capacity and supply to meet end-user demand for its products and that Romeo was not beholden "to any level of the value chain," that its supply was hedged, and that it did not see any material challenges that would hamper growth.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the SEC that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Romeo shocked investors by disclosing that its production had been hampered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and that its estimated 2021 revenue would therefore be reduced by approximately 71-87%. During a conference call the same day, Romeo revealed that it had only two battery suppliers, not four as previously represented. Then, on March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley downgraded Romeo's target price from $12 to $7 per share. On this news, Romeo shares declined almost 20%, to close at $8.33 per share.

If you purchased shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, RMO.WT) between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, you have until June 15, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

If you purchased Romeo securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee.

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation.

