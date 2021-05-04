Circumvent the TikTok Ban in India or Anywhere in the World with a Free VPN Access
INDIA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the failure of the popular video-sharing app TikTok and fifty-nine other Chinese applications to adhere to India’s online security requirements; it was announced earlier this year that the said applications would be permanently banned from the Indian territory.
According to the authorities, TikTok, along with the rest of the apps, violates the users’ digital rights by illegally collecting personal data for their gain. For that reason, the app becomes a threat to the country’s national security.
Even then, it is arguable that TikTok has played an essential part in people's daily life. It wasn't just a platform for creative videos to go viral but has become an avenue for people living in India to see through the borders, especially with the nationwide media censorship.
With that, citizens have been looking out for ways to still access the banned sites without sacrificing their online privacy.
Using a free VPN to access TikTok securely
With a Virtual Private Network service or a VPN, users can browse the internet whenever and wherever without having to worry about anyone stealing and manipulating their data. Additionally, users will also be able to access restricted applications and websites without hassle. This works by encrypting everything that users share on the internet.
Basically, a VPN hides a user’s online identity and entire internet activity, making it impossible for someone else to spy on them. Thus, with the user’s hidden identity, they will be able to get around the TikTok ban sans government restrictions.
Using a VPN also ensures a user’s security and privacy so they can watch and upload videos anytime and anywhere.
Installing a free VPN on an Android device
Firstly, choose a VPN. For beginners, we’re suggesting a free and reliable VPN such as GoingVPN. It offers a quality VPN service without a monthly fee commitment.
Once installed, launch the app and choose a server location. GoingVPN has more than thirty locations available on the app, ranging from the US to the Netherlands. Pick one and then proceed to the next step.
Finally, sign in to TikTok and see if it works. If not, users are advised to relaunch the app and repeat the process.
For more tips and tricks, follow this link.
