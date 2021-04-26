Setting Up a Free VPN at Home

Your home internet may not be as unprotected as those of public Wi-Fi but still, there are risks.

INDIA, April 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although homeowners have control over their own router at home, it’s still better to stay protected. Hackers are everywhere. These cybercriminals are more than skilled to steal and manipulate whenever they can, especially at a time and space where their targets let down their guards.Surely, most routers have their own security feature such as Wi-Fi Protected Access II (WPA2) encryption, but the minute a user forget to update the hardware, it could develop some serious security weaknesses. Once these hackers gain knowledge about it and obtain access to the Wi-Fi, they can easily snoop in on the unencrypted parts of the user’s internet activity even if they don't have the password.This is why it is important to be safe (than sorry) by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service.How does a VPN work?VPNs protect users from snoopers, hackers, and especially those annoying third-party advertisers. It works by encrypting any personal information that a user transmits through the internet and then sending it to a secure server. By then it decrypts the data before being passed on to its original destination. It’s kind of complicated when explained technically, but to put it simply, VPNs create a secret tunnel along the normal internet path. The tunnel then keeps every password, and other personal information private.How to set up a free VPN at homeHaving a VPN at home works best for remote workers especially to protect the confidentiality of important files. There are two options when setting up a VPN service. First is getting a router with built-in VPN servers. This automates the VPN connection across all the devices. However, this option may slow down the internet traffic and may not protect a user’s online privacy when he or she is out of the home network’s reach.The other option is to install a reliable VPN app on each home device. This may sound like a lot of work but it’s actually the easiest way to ensure online protection whenever and wherever. A user just needs to activate the app on his or her mobile device or tablet. When connected, the VPN secures the user’s connection so important data and messages will be kept hidden from hackers, even from the user’s own Internet Service Provider (ISP).Key takeawayWith the current situation forcing everyone to stay at home and do the bill paying, grocery shopping, and other transactions online, it has become crucial, now more than ever, to become proactive in protecting one’s personal data. To get started, a free VPN service such as GoingVPN is a good choice. It offers quality service without monthly fees. To learn more, visit their website or download the GoingVPN app now.