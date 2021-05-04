Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eric Vollweilers Summer Film Festivals and Film Events

On Zoom

June 23 and 24

Washington D C

July 16 through July 31

Cape Cod MA

July 31 through August 7

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Vollweiler announced it's summer line up of 2021 events. The Vollweiler Agency helps your film festival execute a successful season by connecting you with optimized sponsors, booking entertainment professionals to provide vitality to your festival, and sharing updates and content about your festival across the globe through our blended social media strategies.


Here is a list of what the Vollweiler Agency is working on for the Summer:

1. Independent Filmmaker Day taking place June 23-24 on Zoom visit our website at www.ifilmday.com.

2. The 10th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival taking place July 16-31 online/virtual based in Washington D C and the website is www.whistleblowersummit.com

3. The 30th Annual Woods Hole Film Festival taking place July 31 through August 7 online and live based in Cape Cod Massachusetts , website is www.woodsholefilmfestival.org.

4. The 6th Annual Hip Hop Film Festival taking place August 5 through the 31 based in New York City virtual/online.


Services offered include : Selling sponsorships, booking entertainment professionals and social media promotion.

https://www.vollweileragency.com/

