The Year of the Drip has arrived
Team Drip Preps Forthcoming ‘SPLATT'N Season’ Album!RICH SQUARE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Drip (KJIGGA, Smurf and LnLik) were all focused on solo-careers before they married their own individual talents as a group. The three rising artists share a very unique and innate chemistry together, which stems from growing up together; KJIGGA & LnLik are both cousins and spent their formative years with Smurf.
Rapping and creating music is ingrained in the group’s DNA, as they all knew from an early age that they would pursue musical careers, and each member was working on separate mixtapes until KJIGGA’s father and uncle suggested they form a super team. Ironically, KJIGGA & LnLik’s fathers formed a rap group together when they were young. Soon thereafter, Team Drip was officially born and the trio began working on their official debut SPLATT'N Season.
SPLATT'N Season features production from legendary Grammy Award winning and multi-Platinum producers Nottz and Lex Luger (who also produced the group’s lead-single “Big Ape”), as well as other up and coming producers who provide the backdrop for Team Drip’s forthcoming debut album.
Today, the group announced their debut project, SPLATT'N Season, and also released the album’s first-single, “Big Ape,” which is produced by Lex Luger. “Big Ape” is an undeniable club-banger that displays the group’s lyrical dexterity and their ability to complement one another.
Team Drip’s SPLATT'N Season is the music that fans have been waiting to hear, by the group everyone is waiting to hear from!
John Maisonet
Teflon Entertainment
+1 804-334-3626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Drip Anthem