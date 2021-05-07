JMOR Tech Talk Show with Guest from China, and Secret to getting into college
If everone likes you all the time, you need to step up because that means you are not bringing your A Game!”FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JMOR Tech Talk Show is a weekly Podcast and local TV Show in NJ that features guests from around the globe who are authors, thought leaders, and celebrities that visit with us to share their story that may change your life.
— John C. Morley
Coming up we have Mr. Leonardo Marra on May 7th 2021 Host of The International Podcast in China that focuses on interviewing businesses leaders from around the world. He is a Roman at birth, Londoner following graduation, and Shanghainese since 2018. Sales management professional with a solid background in cross-functional and cross-cultural relationships. Before entering into the International Education field, Leonardo has been working in B2B Medical Device Sales for 5 years. Currently managing the Asia Pacific region for Istituto Marangoni and Domus Academy, global education pillars for professional and creative learning in the Fashion, Art and Design fields. He is striving to integrate the spirit of 'Italianess' and celebrate the global and multicultural reach of Italian culture.
On May 14, 2021 will get hear from another great leader Mr. John R. Dallas JR: who is CEO of Hillview Partners Network, an alliance of independent consultants, coaches, and professional speakers; individuals with expertise related to strategic alignment of people, money, technology,and other resources, as well as CEO of non-profit Enclave Learning & Earning Center, an economic development education initiative to support professional and personal psychological development and growth of entrepreneurs and their influencers (i.e.,investors, bankers, lawyers, accountants, consultants et al).
Krista (Botsford) Crotty will be on the show May 21, 2021 to share with us how her businesses is operating since the COVID Pandemic outbreak. Boston
Received her Bachelors in Mechanical Engineer. Engaged Activities and Societies Memberships: Society of Women Engineers student chapter officer; Society of Automotive Engineers founding member of BU student chapter; Delta Delta Delta sorority; Women's Water Polo Club founding member.
Whether you have children just starting pre-school, in grade school or high school you will enjoy our guest that will be on May 28, 2021. You might have heard or seen Sarah Harberson, America’s College Counselor and nationally recognized authority in the news discussing college admissions during Covid. A former Admissions Dean, Harberson is the author of SOUNDBITE: The Admissions Secret that Gets You Into College and Beyond.
Do you have an idea for a upcoming, show, would like to be a guest and have something educational share with our audience then visit jmor.com and click the reach out button on the top right to let us know. The JMOR Tech Talk Show takes pride in bringing quality guests, information, trends and tips to educate our viewers so they can make great educated decisions.
