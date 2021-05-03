Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT virtual public meeting for M-21 corridor study in Genesee County May 11

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the ongoing M-21 corridor study in Genesee County. During this virtual public meeting, there will be a brief presentation and video about the background and reasons leading to the study. MDOT will review initial data collection and assess alternatives.

Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents                

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 180 922 200#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT is currently facilitating a corridor study along M-21 in the city of Flint to complete analysis and determine potential design alternatives for the short, medium, and long-term needs of the transportation system to support all modes of transportation.

The M-21 corridor study is a comprehensive approach to achieving community vision through integrating land-use and transportation planning. Staff will present the analysis as it has been completed to date. MDOT is seeking public input as the study continues to explore options and alternatives.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide comments and questions using the online comment form for Rebuilding Michigan Corridors, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909  517-335-4381

