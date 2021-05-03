Finding lost property in Washington just got easier

OLYMPIA, Wash. – May 3, 2021 – The Washington State Department of Revenue recently launched a new Unclaimed Property website –with features that make reporting and claiming lost property quicker and easier.

Since launch, visitors looking for unclaimed property at claimyourcash.org have experienced a number of improvements:

The system’s new robust search function returns more possible hits including partials and similarly structured search terms.

A new fast track process automatically approves claims that meet certain criteria, allowing most fast tracked checks to be received within five days or less.

Mobile friendly design means less hassle while searching from a mobile device. Nearly 69% of visits to date have been mobile.

New “how to” videos in both English and Spanish help users navigate the site.

“This website represents a big step forward for our customers, who will see noticeable improvements when using the system,” Director Vikki Smith said. “In today’s economic climate, I’m excited that we are making the process of reuniting people with their money even easier.”

Unclaimed Property Program

Revenue administers the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, a free service that reunites lost property and assets with its rightful owners. Over the past three years, Revenue has reunited an average of $75.7 million annually in unclaimed property with owners. The state currently holds in excess of $1.3 billion waiting to be claimed.

Unclaimed property includes bank accounts, insurance proceeds, stocks and bonds, utility and phone company deposits, uncashed checks and other assets that have been deemed “abandoned” by their owners and have been turned over to the state.

The agency’s Unclaimed Property team was recently selected as the 2020-21 Unclaimed Property State of the Year by the Unclaimed Property Professional Organization (UPPO). The award is given yearly to a state or staff person who has gone above and beyond to assist the companies that are required to remit unclaimed property to the state.

