Media Advisory: The Return of Courts in the Community – Konawaena, Lahainaluna, and Waipahu High Schools Participating Remotely

MEDIA ADVISORY May 3, 2021

WHAT: Hawaii Supreme Court convening for oral argument In re Hawaiian Electric (Kahuku) SCOT-20-0000308

WHO: Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald Associate Justice Paula A. Nakayama Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna Associate Justice Michael D. Wilson Circuit Judge Christine E. Kuriyama (assigned by reason of vacancy) Levi Hookano (emcee/moderator)

WHEN: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m.

WATCH: youtube.com/hawaiicourts or on Olelo Channel 54

A total of about 110 students from Konawaena, Lahainaluna, and Waipahu high schools will hear oral argument in the case In re Hawaiian Electric (Kahuku). This is the first time Courts in the Community has been held since November 2019, due to the pandemic.

Our Courts in the Community program is designed to educate students about the Judiciary’s role in government and its function in resolving disputes in a democratic society. Students prepare by studying curriculum developed by the Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center and the Students for Public Outreach and Civic Education from the William S. Richardson School of Law. Attorneys from the Hawaii State Bar Association volunteer their time and facilitate a moot court activity for the students.

Media should file an Application for Extended Coverage with the Chief Clerk’s Office. Only one news outlet need apply and media will be permitted to record from YouTube.

In re Hawaiian Electric (Kahuku) SCOT-20-0000309 In the Matter of HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY, INC. For Waiver of the Na Pua Makani Wind Project from the Framework for Competitive Bidding, and Approval of the Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable As-Available Energy with Na Pua Makani Power Partners, LLC. (Continued here …)