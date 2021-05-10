Concora and Surfacing Solution Announce Strategic Partnership
The Chaska, Minn., manufacturer launches its Digital Experience Platform powered by Concora to streamline product selection and accelerate specifications, sales
In today's world, time is a critical element. Being able to streamline all parts of our clients needs, from asset downloads to specifications and BIM files is a game changer.”ALPHARETTA, GA., UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and Surfacing Solution — a manufacturer of decorative wall panels and ceiling tiles for commercial and residential spaces — announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership.
— Jeramey Fistrovich, President at Surfacing Solution
This business alliance begins with the recent and successful commercial launch of Surfacing Solution’s brand-new Digital Experience Platform technology, which core architects, designers and contractors can access via Surfacing Solution’s corporate website. The Digital Experience Platform — which serves as an expansive and detailed product information hub for Surfacing Solution’ web visitors — not only serves as a branded extension of the Surfacing Solution corporate website, it also provides architects, designers and contractors with a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with Surfacing Solution," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. "They understand that enhanced digital marketing means providing their community (architects, designers and contractors) with more than just a product list. Now they will be able to offer digital assets like CAD, BIM/Revit, specifications, and other project-creation tools, like e-submittals, in a marketplace-like, branded extension of their website."
The Digital Experience Platform equips Surfacing Solution with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — product asset downloads, unique visits, project-related inquiries, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
“Concora will not only make things easier for our clients (architects and designers) to navigate and find the needed information on our products, it will also benefit us by knowing which products are receiving the most interest, how/where they’re being specified, and more. This will help to ensure we’re meeting our target audience demands and allow us to continue improving our products and our company,” said Adam Benge – Vice President of Sales at Surfacing Solution.
In return, Surfacing Solution’s design community has access to a plethora of technical product content — specifications, 3-Part Specs, installation manuals, and BIM/Revit content — and project management tools that accelerate product selections and increase the likelihood of specifications.
“In today's world, time is a critical element. Being able to streamline all parts of our clients needs, from asset downloads to specifications and BIM files, is a game changer. If you are not consistently working towards a path of product or business development, it is easy to fall short or be forgotten. This is a much-needed step in the right direction for our company and our clients – we couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Concora,” said Jeramey Fistrovich – President at Surfacing Solution.
“At Surfacing Solution, we’re focused on manufacturing quality products and offering the best customer service we can. It just made sense (through the power of technology) to offer our clients an easy-to-use platform with everything in one place. This is the perfect recipe for increased interest in our company and our products. When something is easy to use – people are more likely to revisit often. This aligns perfectly with our consistent growth” said Zack Fistrovich, Vice President of Surfacing Solution.
Architects, designers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Surfacing Solution’s vast lineup of Tambour, specialty ceiling, wall treatment, wainscoting, and acoustical material solutions are now presented online are invited to visit https://SurfacingSolution.concora.com.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Surfacing Solution
Producing quality products while offering exceptional customer service is one of the many reasons we've been in business well over 30 years.
We have experience on all scopes of projects, ranging anywhere from home use to large scale hospitality projects. Our willingness to be supportive throughout every step of the process sets us apart from all others in our field.
Our wide variety of textures and finishes, and the ability to create custom one of a kind products for your project can give you an edge up and a truly unique end result.
Phil Gerolstein, VP of Sales
Concora
+1 813-205-8337
phil.gerolstein@concora.com