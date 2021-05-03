New Inclusive Playbook Promotes Inclusion in Schools, Sports and Communities
Nation’s leading sports organization for individuals with physical disabilities creates resource to educate youth on disability awareness and adaptive sports
We see an opportunity, using the commonly understood aspects of recreation and sport, to raise the understanding of what inclusivity means and to change the narrative around disability.”ROCKVILLE, MD, US, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community adaptive sports, is bringing increased awareness to the power of sport for people with disabilities by launching a new Inclusive Playbook, designed to educate youth on disability awareness and adaptive sports. This first of its kind workbook invites American youth to join a conversation about the value equal opportunity to participate in sports and recreation in their schools and communities brings to athletes of all abilities.
— Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry
The Inclusive Playbook bridges the gap between youth with and without disabilities through conversations, dialogue and activities. The Inclusive Playbook is designed for school aged children in grades 3-6, and includes an Inclusive Playmat to engage school aged children in grades K-2. To support the use of this material in schools and communities, Move United has also created a corresponding instructional guide with lesson plans, activity worksheets, and additional supplemental tools and resources also geared for youth. In addition to instructional support for educators, students will also be able to experience the power of adaptive sport through Move United’s virtual reality videos and goggles.
“We see an opportunity, using the commonly understood aspects of recreation and sport, to raise the understanding of what inclusivity means and to change the narrative around disability,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “The Inclusive Playbook is uniquely designed to engage kids to consider a different and more inclusive world, and that is why it, and all corresponding materials are entirely free for teachers, students, parents and school communities.”
The Inclusive Playbook not only fuels conversation, it brings people together as part of this movement. Reviewed by over 50 adaptive sports professionals and educators across the United States, the Inclusive Playbook was beta tested with children across various age groups to make sure it lives up to its name.
In addition to the creation of the Inclusive Playbook, Move United announced a call to action for organizations to become Inclusion Champions – groups across the youth, sports and education landscapes who support this educational tool and champion the values of inclusion, equity, diversity and access across all communities. Organizations that have already signed on include USA Archery, USTA, Girls on the Run, National Council of Youth Sports, TrueSport, National Alliance for Youth Sports, the National Youth Sports Strategy Champion, USA Cheer, US Para Powerlifting, PSIA-AASI, USA Boxing and USA Football.
The official launch of the Inclusive Playbook will take place at the 2021 Move United Education Conference, held virtually from May 10th-14th. Organizations, schools and community groups interested in becoming an Inclusion Champion should contact Move United to learn more. For more information on the Inclusive Playbook, visit http://www.moveunitedsport.org/inclusive-playbook.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn