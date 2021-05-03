Two Killed in Collision on U.S. 93 Near Wickenburg

--Update: Monday, May 3, 2021--

The deceased driver of the Honda Accord has been identified as 23-year-old Alexis Wilson, of Chandler.

The deceased driver of the Chevrolet Suburban has been identified as 43-year-old Catherine Winegar, of Tucson.

The investigation is ongoing.

--End of Update--

On Friday, April 30, 2021, at 8:29 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper responded to a motorist assistance request reported from a call box at milepost 172 on U.S. Route 93 northbound, near Wickenburg. The trooper contacted three occupants of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban who advised they were low on gas and believed they could not make it to a gas station. The trooper told the motorists he believed they had enough fuel to get to the nearest station and advised he would follow them in his patrol vehicle.

As the trooper began following the occupants of the Suburban southbound on U.S. 93, the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord traveling northbound on U.S. 93 was driving recklessly, speeding and passing in no passing zones. The northbound Accord struck the southbound Suburban head on, causing the Suburban to roll and come to rest on its passenger side, blocking the northbound travel lane.

The Accord continued northbound and rotated out of control, striking the trooper’s Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle, which rotated and came to rest on the southbound shoulder. The trooper was trapped in his vehicle but was extricated by two individuals who stopped near the collision. After he was extricated, the trooper’s Tahoe became fully engulfed in flames.

The Accord was badly damaged after colliding with the trooper’s Tahoe, and was struck by a fourth vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Corolla. The occupants of the Corolla were not injured.

The female driver of the Honda Accord died on the scene.

The female driver of the Chevrolet Suburban also died on the scene.

Two male passengers in the Accord and two male passengers in the Suburban were transported to Phoenix-area hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was also airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.