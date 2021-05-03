Game and Fish reminds recreationists about land openings in the Dubois area

Lander - Photo Credit to Tom Toman, RMEF The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds recreationists that the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) outside of Dubois opens on May 16 at 8 a.m. to the public.

Twenty-five recipients of early access permission slips may enter these properties one day early. Each recipient can take one motorized vehicle and up to three additional occupants into the human presence closure area on May 15 between 8 am and 6 pm.

Recreationists should also be aware that the Thunderhead Campground will be closed to camping until 8 a.m. on May 16.

Early access onto these lands is aimed at reducing wildlife - human conflicts that department personnel have witnessed over the past several years.

For more information please contact Brian Parker or Jason Hunter at 307-332-2688.

- WGFD -