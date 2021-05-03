Wyoming Outdoor Expo starts this week

Log-on to ExpoLive this week. The digital Wyoming Outdoor Expo starts Thursday, May 6 with three days of live, interactive sessions highlighting the outdoors and wildlife.

Cheyenne - Warming temperatures mean summer fun is right around the corner. To kick off the long-anticipated outdoor season, plan to log-on to ExpoLive this week. The digital Wyoming Outdoor Expo starts Thursday, May 6 with three days of live, interactive sessions highlighting the outdoors and wildlife.

The ExpoLive, hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is free and suited for kids, adults and families. Anyone who registers for the event will be mailed a collectible sticker.

“Join from anywhere with your friends and family -- you don’t have to be in the same place to come to Expo together,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator.

Watch sessions either on wyomingexpo.com, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page or Wyoming Game and Fish YouTube Page.

All ExpoLive events are recorded, but attendees who make the live sessions will have the opportunity to interact directly with wildlife professionals.

“The speakers are excited to answer your questions in real time,” Boswell said.

The full ExpoLive weekend schedule includes:

Morning Afternoon Evening Thursday, May 6 Gross, weird and wacky wildlife (10-10:30 a.m.) Meet Jupiter the great horned owl (2-2:30 p.m) Trivia (7-8 p.m.) Friday, May 7 Wyoming’s scaly and slimy critters (10-10:30 a.m.) After the hunt: Behind the scenes! (12-12:30 p.m.) Picture yourself in an outdoor career (2-2:30 p.m.) Firearm Friday: Guns that won the West! (7-7:30 p.m.) Saturday, May 8 Hunt like a pro: Application tips, strategy and hunt planning (9-10 a.m.), Keeping up with kokanee! (10:30-11:30 a.m.) Painting Pronghorn: Texture and biology (2-3 p.m.) WY Responsibly (4:30-5:30 p.m.)

More information, a full schedule of ExpoLive sessions and

