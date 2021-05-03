Fifth annual Recovery Reinvented hosted by Governor and First Lady scheduled for Oct. 25 in Bismarck; opportunities for community involvement available

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting the general public to join them for Recovery Reinvented on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Bismarck Event Center. The event will be free and open to the public. A robust, online experience also will be available to all.

The daylong event will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery through the sharing of stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community, and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

This year’s event will create more opportunities for the public to get involved in shaping and participating in the event. Recovery Reinvented is asking members of the public to share short selfie videos describing their connection to addiction and recovery, which will be compiled and shared throughout the event. The public is also asked to submit nominations for the Recovery Champion awards, which honor local individuals and groups that are making an impact in the field of addiction and recovery. Musicians and artists passionate about the recovery space are asked to contribute their talents.

“The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year have exacerbated the addiction crisis our nation was already fighting,” First Lady Burgum said. “Through Recovery Reinvented, we want to serve our communities by sparking conversations and connections that lead to real solutions that meet people where they are.”

Opportunities to volunteer at the event will be available. Addiction- and recovery-related nonprofit organizations and service providers are encouraged to join the Recovery Resources Expo, which will connect people to extensive addiction, recovery and mental health organizations and resources from across the state. Anyone who is interested in these opportunities to get involved can visit recoveryreinvented.com to learn more and sign up.

Recovery Reinvented is scheduled for Oct. 25 at the Bismarck Event Center. The Behavioral Health Conference will be held the following days on Oct. 26-28 also at the Bismarck Event Center. Registration will open at a later date and event information is available at recoveryreinvented.com with additional updates being shared by the Governor, First Lady, and Recovery Reinvented’s social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND and Twitter @DougBurgum, @FirstLadyND, @Recovery_ND.