Lansing Road, St. Joseph Street ramp closures at I-496 for preventive maintenance start Thursday

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAYS: I-496 Lansing Road St. Joseph Street

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021

PROJECT: As part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-496, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will paint the Main Street bridge over I-496.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road and the St. Joseph Street ramp to Lansing Road will be closed and detoured for the duration of this work. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor. This preventive maintenance work on the bridge will extend the life of the structure and preserve taxpayer investment.