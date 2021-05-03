SiriusPoint Hires CTO to Lead its Technology Drive

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that Darryl Siry will become Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.



Mr. Siry will be responsible for SiriusPoint’s global technology function, with a focus on building a modern technology and operating platform to position the company for growth. He is also responsible for standing up an insurtech incubator that will launch new digital products and solutions.

Reporting to Prashanth Gangu, Chief Operating Officer and President of Insurance and Services, Mr. Siry is an experienced technology, marketing and operations executive. He will be working on developing an efficient, effective and scalable operating platform for all SiriusPoint operating entities and maximizing the value of SiriusPoint’s insurtech partnerships and investments.

“We are delighted that Darryl has joined our leadership team,” said Mr. Gangu. “We launched SiriusPoint with a vision and intention of becoming a tech-enabled (re)insurer and driving disruptive change in the industry. Hiring Darryl, an experienced insurance executive with strong entrepreneurial DNA, will accelerate our efforts.”

Chairman and CEO of SiriusPoint, Sid Sankaran, commented: “I am very excited about Darryl’s hire as a step towards our future as an innovative (re)insurer. We are committed to building a strong technology foundation to ensure that SiriusPoint is an industry leader in this regard.”

Mr. Siry joins SiriusPoint from ProSight Specialty Insurance Group, a specialty insurance company, where he served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer. At ProSight, he led a portfolio of initiatives including digital transformation, customer experience and vendor management. He was also responsible for leveraging technology and operations to drive the efficiency and effectiveness of the ProSight Operating platform while delivering awesome customer experiences. As President of ProSightDirect, he launched an Insurtech platform that provided small business professionals with a simple insurance buying experience and a fully online end-to-end servicing platform.

Prior to ProSight, Darryl founded NewsBasis, an online service for PR professionals and journalists targeting small businesses. He also ran Marketing, Sales and Communications during the early growth stage at Tesla when the Roadster was launched. Prior to Tesla, Darryl held various executive roles at Fireman’s Fund / Allianz.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.