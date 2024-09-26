Rising Star of 2049: WEEX's Journey from Bear Market Origins to $5 Billion Daily Trades





SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKEN2049 Singapore kicked off in full swing at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Just 3 minutes walk away from the TOKEN 2049 event venue. Attendees relished complimentary beverages and engaged in networking. Among them were influential figures poised to shape the destiny of multibillion-dollar ventures.

What unfolded was the Crypto Millionaire Gala orchestrated by WEEX , an event where influencers, blockchain entrepreneurs, and crypto enthusiasts like ⓧ Cyphereus Prime, Crypto Banter and Chiitancoin came together to forge connections and network and explore wealth-building opportunities in 2024. WEEX served as a platform linking different resources, showcasing its growing reputation as a rising star in the crypto world.



Celebrating WEEX’s Impressive Journey

"At WEEX, the slogan 'Where new wealth is made' is not just words – it is exactly what WEEX doing.” said Andrew Weine, WEEX’s VP, during the gala. Since WEEX’s birth in 2018 , which was a significant year of bear market. WEEX has made significant progress.

By 2022, the daily trading volumes of WEEX reached $5 billion, serving over 500,000 users globally, registering a monthly growth rate of 100%, and securing critical licenses, including U.S. MSB License, SVG FSA License and Canada MSB License.

Today, WEEX safeguards 5 million portfolios, offers 400+ futures trading pairs, and has grown exponentially during tough market conditions. 88% of the population of the world are now able to use WEEX’s platform to make financial opportunities accessible to all.





What Strives the Growth of WEEX?

WEEX's rise in six years is due to various factors, especially its platform token, WXT, which transforms traditional trading.

WXT not only reduces trading fees but also includes the Protection Fund, Team Incentives, Brand Promotion, Partner Ecosystem Fund, and User Acquisition Campaign.

Holders of WXT enjoy perks like free airdrops on WE-Launch with an impressive 88.71% APY. Holding WXT unlocks benefits such as 0% futures trading fees and increased profit sharing. WEEX ensures WXT's value through regular buybacks and burns, reflecting our commitment to transparency and sustainable growth.

Fostering Innovation through Partnerships

At WEEX, it's more than just an exchange; it's about fostering innovation and growth for partners. Strategic partnerships are vital in advancing the mission. By providing project listing budgets, fostering a collaborative environment through community, and offering comprehensive promotion strategies, the success and visibility of projects listed on the platform are ensured.

Embracing a Bright Future Together

The Crypto Millionaire Gala marks a milestone in the development of the WEEX Exchange Empire. As the journey continues, building partnerships and creating wealth for users, the future of WEEX looks brighter than ever. WEEX is more than a platform; it's a community of innovators, traders, and visionaries. With a commitment to growth, transparency, and partnership, lives are being changed globally by opening doors to financial opportunities.

Whether a project owner, a seasoned trader, or someone aspiring to be a crypto success story, WEEX is here to support on this transformative journey. Together, the landscape of wealth creation is being reshaped.





About WEEX

Founded in the bustling metropolis of Singapore back in 2018, WEEX Exchange has emerged as a leading global cryptocurrency platform. In just half a dozen years, WEEX has cultivated a thriving user base surpassing 5 million and boasts a daily trading volume exceeding $200 million. Offering over 400 trading pairs and trailblazing zero trading fees for new token launches, WEEX has rightfully earned acclaim across the industry for its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence.

