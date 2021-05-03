Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing inmates arrested in Omaha

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-61)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

May 3, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Officers with the Omaha Police Department arrested two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on April 29, 2021. Clifford Brown #88039 and Jacob Roeder #210394 left the facility together that morning. They were both taken into custody on May 2, 2021 near 16th and Carter Boulevard in Omaha.

Roeder is facing a new charge for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) began December 14, 2020. He was sentenced in Dawson County on multiple charges for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Roeder was sentenced to three years, with a tentative release date of October 13, 2021.

Brown began his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was sentenced to just over two years on charges out of Dawson County that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He has a tentative release date of November 19, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

