Xvoucher and Adobe join together to create a seamless certification journey.

Implementing a Universal - Dual Vendor voucher solution.HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xvoucher today announced that it is working with Adobe to expand and simplify access to Adobe certification exams. Adobe has adopted Xvoucher’s Universal Voucher Services (UVS) in a newly designed e-commerce learning marketplace solution powered by Xvoucher. UVS enables credentialing programs to utilize multiple exam delivery providers, minimize fraud, and deliver real-time candidate usage reporting.
Adobe has fully implemented Xvoucher’s Universal Voucher Service across two exam delivery providers. With this dual vendor solution, Adobe has created a frictionless experience for candidates to take their certification exam at either Examity or PSI.
Xvoucher’s CEO, Kevin Brice said, “We are pleased to partner with Adobe in helping them achieve their vision of creating a new learning marketplace and expanding their reach. This new marketplace will serve as a single source for candidates and partners, as well as provide additional top-down visibility of learners within their ecosystem.”
Says Tyler Tu, Senior Manager, Credentialing, at Adobe. “It has always been my vision to create a great candidate experience. The new Xvoucher marketplace with UVS functionality provides Adobe candidates with a simpler way to take their exams and complete their certification journey.”
About Xvoucher: Xvoucher’s end-to-end platform connects your complex learning ecosystem. Xvoucher’s namesake SaaS platform is the global standard for financial management and eCommerce in the learning and credentialing space, monitoring taxes in over 120 countries.
About Adobe Certification: Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. Adobe certification programs take learning a step further by offering faculty and student recognition as technology experts, helping them stand apart from their peers in a competitive job market.
