HPIL Holding Announces the Domains Secured by NFT Procurement Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces the domains currently owned by NFT Procurement Ltd (DOMAIN REGISTRATIONS) are as listed below. “I believe these domain assets will put the company in a great position to capitalize on the exploding NFT market” said Stephen Brown, CEO.DOMAIN REGISTRATIONS:nftladygaga.com nftspicegirls.com nftonedirection.com nftharrystyles.comnftedsheeran.com nfttakethat.com nftrobbiewilliams.com nftgarybarlow.comnftalanfrew.com nftbobmarley.com nftjanisjoplin.com nftericclapton.comnftjimihendrix.com nftfettywap.com nftthekardashians.com nftaaronrogers.comnftkeithrichards.com nftbrettfavre.com nftmajicjohnson.com nftmichaelbuble.comnfttriumph.com nftbryanadams.com nftjohnlennon.com nftchadwickboseman.comnftgameofthrones.com nftvancouvercanucks.com nftstanleycup.com nftronniewood.comnftseinfeld.com nftdavidbowie.com nftprincecharles.com nftrodstewart.comnftmickjagger.com nftcharliewatts.com nftjoecocker.com nftdavidfoster.comnftjlo.com nftjenniferlopez.com nftgeorgeclooney.com nftjimmorrison.comnftchuckberry.com nftharrypotter.com nftpaulmccartney.com nftdavidbeckham.comnftbansky.com nftalpacino.com nftmerylstreep.com nfttorontomapleleafs.comnftbostonbruins.com nftmontrealcanadiens.com nftlakings.com nftpotus.comnftannieliebovitz.com nfteltonjohn.com nftsteveaoki.com nftrobertdeniro.comnftquentintarantino.com nftchristophernolan.com nftstephenspielberg.com nfttomcruise.comnftborisjohnson.com nftdonaldjtrump.com“I have been receiving communication asking about the authorized shares being 200 Billion and this amendment was the share count authorized on January 10th, 2021 which was prior to HPIL becoming Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. Also to update, Just so there is no confusion, the name change to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd has been made with the state of Wyoming, however we are waiting for FINRA approval to make it official with the OTC, said Stephen Brown, CEO.Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.For more information:Cybernetic Technologies Ltd1720 650 West Georgia StVancouver, BC V6B 4N8Contact: Stephen Brown, CEOinfo@cybernetictech.caPh: (778) 819-1956