HPIL Holding Announces the Domains Secured by NFT Procurement Ltd.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces the domains currently owned by NFT Procurement Ltd (DOMAIN REGISTRATIONS) are as listed below. “I believe these domain assets will put the company in a great position to capitalize on the exploding NFT market” said Stephen Brown, CEO.
DOMAIN REGISTRATIONS:
nftladygaga.com nftspicegirls.com nftonedirection.com nftharrystyles.com
nftedsheeran.com nfttakethat.com nftrobbiewilliams.com nftgarybarlow.com
nftalanfrew.com nftbobmarley.com nftjanisjoplin.com nftericclapton.com
nftjimihendrix.com nftfettywap.com nftthekardashians.com nftaaronrogers.com
nftkeithrichards.com nftbrettfavre.com nftmajicjohnson.com nftmichaelbuble.com
nfttriumph.com nftbryanadams.com nftjohnlennon.com nftchadwickboseman.com
nftgameofthrones.com nftvancouvercanucks.com nftstanleycup.com nftronniewood.com
nftseinfeld.com nftdavidbowie.com nftprincecharles.com nftrodstewart.com
nftmickjagger.com nftcharliewatts.com nftjoecocker.com nftdavidfoster.com
nftjlo.com nftjenniferlopez.com nftgeorgeclooney.com nftjimmorrison.com
nftchuckberry.com nftharrypotter.com nftpaulmccartney.com nftdavidbeckham.com
nftbansky.com nftalpacino.com nftmerylstreep.com nfttorontomapleleafs.com
nftbostonbruins.com nftmontrealcanadiens.com nftlakings.com nftpotus.com
nftannieliebovitz.com nfteltonjohn.com nftsteveaoki.com nftrobertdeniro.com
nftquentintarantino.com nftchristophernolan.com nftstephenspielberg.com nfttomcruise.com
nftborisjohnson.com nftdonaldjtrump.com
“I have been receiving communication asking about the authorized shares being 200 Billion and this amendment was the share count authorized on January 10th, 2021 which was prior to HPIL becoming Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. Also to update, Just so there is no confusion, the name change to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd has been made with the state of Wyoming, however we are waiting for FINRA approval to make it official with the OTC, said Stephen Brown, CEO.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 7788191956
email us here