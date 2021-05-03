Detour Scheduled for Route 322 at Route 222 Interchange in Ephrata and West Earl Townships in Lancaster County

Contractor to perform tie-in work to open new diverging diamond interchange

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a weekend closure is planned for Route 322 at the Route 222 Interchange in Ephrata and West Earl townships in Lancaster County. The closure will allow the contractor to perform tie-in work to open the new diverging diamond interchange currently under construction.

Weather permitting, Route 322 will be closed between the on ramps to northbound and southbound Route 222 from 9 PM Friday, May 14, to 6 AM Monday, May 17. Should weather impact the planned closure, it will be rescheduled for the same hours the following weekend, May 21-May 24.

The on ramps from Route 322 to northbound and southbound Route 222 will remain open.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 322 from west of the interchange who wish to continue east or access northbound Route 222 should travel south on Route 222 to the Route 772/Brownstown/Rothsville Exit, then take northbound Route 222 to Route 322 and proceed east, or continue north on Route 222. This 9-mile detour takes about 10 minutes to travel.

Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 from east of the interchange who wish to continue west or access southbound Route 222 should travel north on Route 222 to the Route 272/.PA Turnpike/Denver Exit, then take southbound Route 222 to Route 322 and proceed west, or continue on southbound Route 222. This 10.5-mile detour takes about 11 minutes to travel.

Once the detour is lifted at 6 AM Monday, May 17 (or May 24, weather depending), the interchange will be transitioned into the new diverging diamond configuration.

Emergency vehicles and horse-drawn carriages will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure.

Some finishing work remains. Updated press releases will be issued should there be any significant impacts to traffic.

This project consists of improving and reconfiguring the Route 322/Route 222 interchange into a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). The current condition at this interchange is a standard diamond interchange with traffic signals at the ramp intersection with Route 322.

The diverging diamond interchange configuration improves safety by eliminating conflicts with left turns and through movements and improves operations by providing dedicated turn lanes and decreasing backlogs onto the Route 222 mainline. It also enhances non-motorized modes of transportation by improving sidewalk connectivity along Route 322.

The project includes pavement resurfacing, reconstruction and widening, ramp reconfiguration, new traffic signals, drainage, signs, sidewalks, storm water management, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous construction from Pleasant Valley Road to just east of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata and West Earl townships, Lancaster County.

This $10.9 million contract was awarded to JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen PA on October 16, 2019.

This project is expected to be completed by May 2022.

For more information go to the project web site at 322-222 DDI.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018