Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,457 in the last 365 days.

Caddo Mills Municipal Airport

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a $100,000 grant approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its April meeting will fund improvements at Caddo Mills Municipal Airport in Hunt County.

The funds will be used for planned improvements, including design and engineering for pavement improvements through the city of Caddo Mills and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system. A consultant for this project will be selected this spring, officials said.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year, and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business, and commuter use.

For more information, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or call (512) 463-8700.

You just read:

Caddo Mills Municipal Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.