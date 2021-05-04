MeetAmi Launches Canada’s First Digital Asset Investment Shelf
Providing Advisors Access to Emerging Digital and Tokenized Asset Investments Beyond Cryptocurrencies
AmIPRO platform will provide direct exposure to purchase crypto currencies that are regulated in the country; the Digital Asset Shelf provides exposure to current and growing investment opportunities”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (“MeetAmi”) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the first Digital Asset Shelf™ in response to growing demand for investing in all sorts of Digital Assets beyond cryptocurrencies. This Digital Asset Shelf will be accessible through the AmiPRO™ investing platform, which has been designed specifically for wealth management advisors and Multi-Family Offices in Canada. During the past two months, Canada has led the world with the launch of the first bitcoin and ether ETFs. There has also been a growing demand for managed funds, tokenized real estate along with a strong interest in tokenized investment models. AmiPRO’s Digital Asset Shelf will provide exposure to these emerging and alternative investments from around the globe.
— Sarah Morton
“We think this is a win for Canadian advisors as it brings more investment opportunities to their clients, whosedemand is increasingly digital. The momentum in digital and tokenized investments is gaining speed, not just in Canada but globally,” states Sarah Morton, MeetAmi’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Our Digital Asset Shelf creates a place where advisors can have access to investments that they may not have seen before – all from a single location. We are providing advisors with the greatest exposure to investment opportunities for their clients.” AmiPRO is a feature-rich technology that manages a Digital Asset practice from learning to liquidity. The customizable software enables advisors to research, transact Digital Assets and meet reporting and regulatory requirements all from one comprehensive platform.
“We look forward to announcing the addition of digital and tokenized products and partners to the Digital Asset Shelf across a range of industries,” continues Sarah Morton. “The AmIPRO platform will provide direct exposure to purchase cryptocurrencies that are regulated in the country while the Digital Asset Shelf provides exposure to current and growing investment opportunities.”
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that is building AmiPRO™, the first Digital Asset investing platform in Canada which includes the essential services, software platform and ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. It is also creating AmiPRO’s Digital Asset Shelf™, a Digital Asset ecosystem of vendor solutions that can be accessed through the AmiPRO platform. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at amipro.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
Sarah Morton
MeetAmi Innovations Inc
