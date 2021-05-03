Civil Rights, Legal and Medical Experts Around the World are Fighting for Access to Lifesaving Drug Ivermectin

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

FLCCC Alliance to Convene Panel to Discuss Access to Lifesaving Treatments for COVID Despite the Medical Authorities Attempting to Limit or Ban Their Use

Extensive research shows ivermectin can reduce the risk of getting COVID-19 by 92.5%. However, through questionable evaluation methods, Public health authorities around the world continue to recommend only highly restricted use of or outright ban of ivermectin. These actions only serve to prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and hurt the most vulnerable people in countries of all income levels. However, many advocates in these countries are fighting back and demanding that everyone have access to all safe and effective treatments to prevent and treat COVID-19.The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) will convene a panel of leading civil rights, legal and medical experts from around the world to share their stories and help guide others in the fight to ensure everyone has access to ivermectin and to end the COVID-19 pandemic.Experts from the United States, South Africa, France, and Zimbabwe will discuss the latest efforts as they continue to call on governments to immediately adopt the use of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. The discussions will include the latest legal efforts to overcome misguided government actions restricting the use of ivermectin, the role of civil rights organizations in advocating on behalf of all populations to gain access to ivermectin, success stories of individual legal efforts to get access to ivermectin for loved ones suffering from COVID-19 when other treatments are not working, and why Ivermectin needs to be immediately adopted as the standard of care globally.The panel will take place at 11:00AM – 12:00PM ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021 via video conference.Link for MEDIA ONLY to join: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FOFYfaBoQ_GTE763TjJx_w Guest link: YouTube LIVE: www.youtube.com/c/FLCCCWeeklyUpdate Pressing questions discussed during conference will include:o What have been the consequences of the decisions from health authorities such as the WHO?o What are the questions being raised about the methods of the WHO in their decision to recommend that ivermectin only be used in clinical trials?o What can be done when governments or hospitals restrict or prohibit the use of ivermectin for COVID-19?o How do individuals get ivermectin to their loved ones after the hospital will not allow it to be prescribed?Expert Panelists:• Pierre Kory, MPA, MD, President, and Chief Medical Officer, Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Dr. Kory leads a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars who have developed lifesaving protocols using ivermectin.• Barend Uys, Head: Research and Development, AfriForum, a South African-based civil rights organization that recently led the successful legal battle that ordered the country's health authority to reverse its decision and allow doctors to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID-19.• Ralph Lorigo, Esq. A New York-based attorney, who has successfully helped several families of patients gain access to ivermectin after being denied by hospitals.• Jackie Stone, MD, Frontline COVID Clinicians Society, Zimbabwe. As a clinician, Jackie has firsthand experience in successfully treating COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. At the same time, her country's government continues to deny broad access to the drug.• Jean-Charles Teissedre, legal counsel, BonSense, a French civil rights organization that is currently participating in legal action to secure an emergency use authorization for ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in France.About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care AllianceThe FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC's new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.For more information: www.flccc.net

