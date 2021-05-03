Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Wildfire Preparedness Week 5.3.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2-8, 2021 as “Wildfire Preparedness Week” in the State of California.
The Governor last month signed an early action funding package to accelerate projects that will protect high-risk communities as part of his overall proposed $1 billion investment in forest health and community fire resilience.
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
