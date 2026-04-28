California expands mobile driver’s license to Samsung Wallet, continuing DMV’s digital transformation 

“We’re continuing to advance the DMV with secure, digital options that give Californians more choices and flexibility,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Expanding the mobile driver’s licenses to Samsung Wallet means more people can safely and confidently verify their identity using technology they rely on daily. This is the kind of progress we are continuing to deliver under Governor Newsom’s leadership.”

Today’s announcement is part of California’s mDL pilot program, which has 1.7 million active mDLs, including approximately 900,000 in DMV’s own proprietary mobile wallet. The mDL offers a secure, digital version of a physical driver’s license and identification card and enables Californians to complete identity verification more conveniently. The mDL can be used at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints, participating convenience stores, and for several online government services, including MyDMV for password-less login, and California community colleges, where students can also use the mDL to initiate enrollment and access financial resources. People who want to use their mDL for domestic air travel must have a REAL ID.

The Samsung Wallet joins the CA DMV Wallet, Apple Wallet, and Google Wallet as mDL options, giving Californians greater choice and flexibility. Samsung Wallet mDL is currently limited to select TSA checkpoints, with locations expected to expand over time. (Note that an mDL doesn’t replace a physical license or identification card.) With each option, customers maintain control over the information they share, including the ability to present only their name and age instead of revealing sensitive personal details when completing certain identity verification requests.

“We’re excited to offer more Californians the opportunity to carry their driver’s license on their phones. It’s not just handy, it’s safer too,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “People are using their phones for everything these days, from paying for groceries to connecting with their doctors. The mDL lets folks verify their identity and age without sharing unnecessary personal details, like their home address.”

The DMV has been instrumental in this effort by exploring more secure, privacy-preserving applications for the mDL that stand to benefit all Californians well into the future.

For more information about joining the free and voluntary pilot and downloading a mobile driver’s license, visit dmv.ca.gov/mdl.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has made government modernization and efficiency a priority. In 2019, the Governor launched the DMV Reinvention Strike Team to lead the overhaul of the department with a focus on transparency, worker performance, speed of service, and overall consumer satisfaction. That same year, the Governor established the Office of Data Innovation—a team of technology experts charged with helping state agencies harness technology, data, and principles of human-centered design principles that are common in the private sector to improve the delivery of services to Californians.

DMV has been at the forefront of state modernization, from a sharp reduction in customer wait times – nearly 40 percent this decade – to an expansion of self-service options for customers online, the DMV puts its customers first. The mDL program first launched in August 2023 with the DMV mobile wallet, and more than 3.5 million Californians have since applied to have an mDL in one or more of the approved mobile platforms. Recently, the DMV launched a new get in line QR code feature for customers currently inside DMV offices, while also offering an online option to get in line before heading into the office. Additionally, the DMV continues to look at further digital refinements and tools to get customers served quickly and back on their way.

Prioritizing efficiency and innovation — with appropriate safeguards protecting privacy, safety, and civil liberties — Governor Newsom has:

Overhauled and modernized the Department of Motor Vehicles to reduce wait times, expand online services, and improve customer service. With more than 90% of DMV transactions available online, transaction times have been cut by two-thirds, and the shift to a mobile-first operation has the potential to reduce DMV office visits by 2.4 million trips a year.