Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.28.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jessica Crowley, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Pharmacy, where she has been serving since 2022. Crowley has been a Pharmacy Preceptor at University of Southern California since 2020 and a Pharmacist at Albertsons Companies since 2020. She was a Clinical Pharmacist at Optum from 2025 to 2026. Crowley held several roles at CVS Pharmacy between 2010 to 2020, including Pharmacist-in-charge, Staff Pharmacist and Pharmacy Intern. She is a Vice President at United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, and Member of Lambda Kappa Sigma and Phi Lambda Sigma. Crowley earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crowley is a Democrat.



Satinder Sandhu, of Davis, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Pharmacy, where he has been serving since 2024. Sandhu has been Area Healthcare Supervisor of Northern California for Walgreens since 2019. He held multiple positions with Walgreens from 1992 to 2019, including Area Healthcare Supervisor for San Francisco and Hawaii, District Manager, District Pharmacy Supervisor and Pharmacy Manager. Sandhu earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sandhu is a Democrat.



Dayle C. Armstrong, of San Dimas, has been reappointed to the Physical Therapy Board of California, where she has been serving since 2021. Armstrong has been a Physical Therapist at Arcadia Unified School District since 2018 and Owner of Armstrong Physical Therapy Practice since 1986. She was Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy Education at the Western University of Health Sciences from 2001 to 2019. Armstrong is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Neuro-Developmental Treatment Association. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Rehabilitation Sciences from the University of Medical Sciences Arizona, a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Western University of Health Sciences, a Master of Science degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy from Mount St. Mary’s University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Armstrong is a Democrat.



Devon Glazer, of Laguna Niguel, has been reappointed to the Podiatric Medical Board of California, where he has been serving since 2023. Glazer has been Associate Chief Medical Officer at Balance Health since 2026. He was Chief Executive Officer and Podiatrist at Artisan Foot and Ankle Specialist from 2009 to 2026. Glazer is a member of the California Podiatric Medical Association, American Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Glazer earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Texas. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Glazer is registered without party preference.



Roi David Lollar, of Bakersfield, has been reappointed to the California Board of Registered Nursing, where he has been serving since 2022. Lollar has been a Theater and English Teacher at the Kern High School District since 2006. He held several positions at the Delano Joint Union High School District from 2004 to 2006, including Drama and English Teacher, Certificated Intern Contract Advisor, Drama Club Director and Performing Arts Department Teacher. Lollar was a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the Fine Arts Department of the University of Illinois from 1992 to 1994. He was a Talent Agent Assistant at International Creative Management from 2000 to 2003. Lollar is a member of the Kern High School Teachers Association and the National Education Association’s Task Force on the Future of Assessments. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Theater from Elmhurst College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lollar is a Democrat.

Patricia “Tricia” Wynne, of Aptos, has been reappointed to the California Board of Registered Nursing, where she has been serving since 2021. Wynne was Deputy State Treasurer in the Office of the State Treasurer from 2006 to 2013. She was Special Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the California Attorney General from 1998 to 2006. Wynne was a Policy Director to Senate President Pro Tempore Bill Lockyer in the California State Senate from 1994 to 1998, where she was Senate Judiciary Committee Counsel for Chairman Bill Lockyer from 1983 to 1994. She is a Board Member for Friends of the Aptos Library and Association of Faith Communities Santa Cruz and a Member of the Santa Cruz Library Advisory Commission and Capital Campaign for the Downtown Library. Wynne earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Communication from University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wynne is a Democrat.



Nelly G. Nieblas, of Montebello, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has been serving since 2022. Nieblas has been Child Welfare Policy Analyst at the California Alliance for Children and Family Services since 2026. She was Policy Manager at Disability Belongs in 2025. Nieblas was Digital Equity Project Manager at The Utility Reform Network from 2022 to 2024. She was Manager of Policy and Advocacy and Civic Engagement at Respectability from 2021 to 2022. Nieblas was Advocacy Specialist at the American Lung Association from 2019 to 2021. She was Manager of Public Policy and Advocacy at Breathe Southern California from 2018 to 2019. Nieblas was Legislative Manager and Information Officer at the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities from 2015 to 2016. She was Director of Public Policy and External Affairs at Public Allies Inc. from 2010 to 2014. Nieblas was a Research Analyst at the Los Angeles County Department of Social Services from 2008 to 2010. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nieblas is a Democrat.



Rashima Sonson, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has been serving since 2023. Sonson has been an Adjunct Faculty Member for Business and Digital Marketing at Merritt College since 2024, Lead Course Designer & Curriculum Developer at Leadership Public Schools since 2023 and Founder of SONSON since 2014. She was a Senior Compliance, Governance and Risk Consultant at Pacific Gas and Electric Company from 2021 to 2023. Sonson was Director of Quality, Safety and Sanitation at Canna Craft in 2021. She was Senior Quality and Compliance Manager at the DionyMed Brands from 2018 to 2019. Sonson was an Industrial Fabric Production Supervisor at the California Prison Industry Authority from 2017 to 2018. She was a Quality Sourcing Strategist and Product Manager at Gap Inc. from 2010 to 2016. Sonson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sonson is a Democrat.