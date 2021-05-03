Nirjary Desai Provides Real Estate Design Trends for 2021
Industry expert believes nature-inspired textures and bold wallpapers will be prevalent this yearATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIS (cubed) Events Founder Nirjary Desai, whose international influences play a significant role in her multiple entrepreneurial ventures around events and design, is proud to offer her 2021 real estate design trends. Based on simplicity, sophistication and style, KIS (cubed) Events has become a leader in the luxury events and the interior design industry.
“Last year was one unlike any other, and as a result of all the challenges 2020 posed many people made the major decision to move and sell their houses,” said Desai. “Because of this rapid change, there are countless buyers and sellers looking for the best opportunity. Through my 15 years of experience within the industry, I hope to help those seeking answers and provide insight through the lens of real estate design.”
As an expert of translating style to environment, Desai is a creative visionary who sees this year being full of changes throughout the real estate industry.
Desai’s real estate design trends for 2021 include:
● There is a strong focus on earthy designs. Bringing in lots of nature-inspired textures.
● Bold wallpapers that ignite spaces to be secret hideaways in your humble abode.
● White & Black are a constant trend, but we are seeing more black trim and accents as opposed to lighter baseboard and trim. People who are not typically risk takers in their designs are enjoying this elevated yet simple & stylish look.
● Light fixtures and mood lighting is everything. Clients want to see unique lighting options at an affordable luxury price point.
Founded in 2006 by Desai, KIS (cubed) Events is a luxury company that focuses on interior design, event planning, clothing design, culinary arts and more. Desai’s event planning and eye for fashion has grown her business to become globally-recognized for planning and hosting VIP and celebrity events. The company has worked for clients such as Audible, Ritz-Carlton, Delta Airlines, the Hillary Clinton campaign and more.
To learn more about Desai’s thoughts on real estate trends for the upcoming year or KIS (cubed) Events, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com.
About KIS (cubed) Events
KIS (cubed) Events creates chic celebrations which are customized for clients that are looking for something truly unique and exciting. Founded in 2006, KIS (cubed) Events has produced award-winning events across the globe. Her one-of-a-kind events have earned founder Nirjary Desai profiles on Bravo TV, the Wedding Channel, Huffington Post and Harper's Bazaar. For more information, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com and follow @kiscubedevents on social media.
