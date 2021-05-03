Marc Blair is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Marc Blair has been named the district office Employee of the Month for May 2021.

Marc is a Transportation Construction Manager 1 (TCM1) with PennDOT’s District 3 Construction Unit and is responsible for managing a wide range of construction projects. As a TCM1, Marc oversees all aspects of the construction site from the scheduling of employees and administration of the contract, to ensuring that all material used is certified. In addition, he provides support in resolving issues by coordinating with municipalities, emergency services, private property owners, businesses, utilities, and railroads, allowing for seamless communication between all parties.

For three months Marc worked out of class as the District Permits Manager, prior to and during his winter reassignment duties. His assistance in this position helped maintain continuity in the Permits Unit until a new Permits Manager was hired. To help maintain the unit’s effectiveness, Marc learned process and procedures of the Highway Occupancy Permits (HOP) and Special Hauling, while also finishing his field projects’ final paperwork prior to the end of the construction season.

Marc’s assistance helped the Permit Unit maintain its level of customer service by assisting the unit in responding to HOP submissions within the 30-day required timeframe, while also assisting in the training of new staff on the processes involved. In addition, Marc helped to coordinate a number of high-profile HOP concerns for sites in the district during his brief time in the unit.

He is a 13-year employee of PennDOT. He resides in Cogan House with his wife Jamie of 26-years. Together they have one daughter who is married and living locally. They have two dogs and two cats. Marc enjoys hanging around his home with his family and staying busy.

Congratulations to Marc Blair, the district office Employee of the Month for May 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

