ComplianceOnline Hosts ‘Internal Audit, Fraud Risk Assessment & Risk Management Plan' Seminar for Business Organizations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the world’s leading provider of regulatory compliance training is holding a 2-day virtual seminar entitled ‘Internal Audit, Fraud Risk Assessment and Risk Management Annual Plan' on May 25-26, 2021. The seminar will be presented by Marna Steuart, CIDA, CFE, CPA, Controller.

Performing a corporate wide Risk Assessment can seem like a daunting task for an organization. In reality, it can be done using a template and brainstorming with internal auditors, certified fraud examiners and business unit leaders throughout your organization. Understanding your Company’s Risk Environment is key to having an effective Internal Audit organization and understanding where to focus resources, it helps to have significant experience in internal auditing and a mind for coming up with “what could go wrong” in any control environment. The corporate wide risk assessment can be performed to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of any organization with a diligent template and process for performing the assessment and presenting it to executive management and the Board. This seminar will equip you with a methodology that has been utilized in a robust internal audit department for a Billion-dollar revenue Corporation.

Learning Objectives:

With an increased awareness of the effectiveness of Internal Audit organizations and the ongoing cost to organizations, an entity wide risk assessment is imperative to all organizations to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of an Audit Organization. Performing a corporate wide risk assessment is doable, and can provide internal audit and its organization a roadmap for the upcoming audit year and also provide peace of mind for having gone through the process. The methodology has been utilized successfully in billion-dollar industries, it is completed on an annual basis using templates that provide the mechanism for documenting the results of numerous meetings with Company Executives and all levels of Management conducted during the risk assessment process.

Areas Covered:

• The key components of a Risk Assessment and Management Program

• The template for a risk assessment and examples of typical projects that may come up in various departments. We will spend a significant amount of time going through examples in different areas of how the template works.

• Brainstorming your industry and the unique types of projects that can be worthwhile projects.

• The methodology for successful Risk Assessment process.

• The steps involved in the Risk Assessment process, including an extensive explanation of different templates to be utilized, including heat maps and how to present it to the Board.

• Perform a mock Risk Assessment in a team environment.

• How to perform a fraud risk assessment.

• Perform a mock fraud risk assessment in a team environment.

• Continual refinement of audit projects throughout the Audit Year.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: May 25-26, 2021 (8:30 AM to 2:30 PM PDT)

About the Speaker:

Marna Steuart CIDA, CFE, CPA has been in the audit industry for over twenty years. Ms. Steuart began her career with a Big Four firm as an external auditor, then as an internal auditor in several different capacities within several different industries both on her own and as a Manager of Internal Audit Services at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Ms. Steuart obtained her Certified Fraud Examiner license in 2007 and was the main fraud investigator for five years at a large utility company. She was responsible for performing and updating the fraud risk assessment on an annual basis and conducting over fifty internal fraud investigations during her time at this organization. Ms. Steuart has leveraged her employment within the Energy industry by working in the public sector as a Rate/Financial Analyst at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and most recently took a Controller Position for a progressive Non-profit Company that provides Low Income Energy Assistance to this sector of the Community in Colorado. Marna is a native of Colorado and naturally loves the outdoors in both the winter, volunteering as a Nordic instructor for the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) and in the summer by climbing fourteeners and camping and fishing in what she refers to as "my awesome mountainous backyard called Colorado".

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

