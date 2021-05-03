Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,452 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost Issues Warning of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is alerting consumers to beware of some misleading tactics by over-the-counter hearing aid companies that make false claims of performance and that they have the government’s approval.

“There are a lot of options for Ohioans that need hearing assistance, but quite honestly some of these products are not much better than putting your hand up behind your ear,” Yost said. “Be careful and do your research so you don’t add a money loss to a hearing loss."

It’s estimated that nearly 1.1 million Ohioans and nearly one in eight Americans suffer from hearing loss. Congress legalized the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids in 2017. Currently there are no such products that have the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, however this has not stopped some companies from making false claims that they have been FDA-approved.

These OTC products are not yet required to inform consumers their products are not intended for adults or children with severe hearing loss.

May is Better Hearing Month, so to raise awareness, Attorney General Yost has issued the following guidance when purchasing hearing aids and similar products:

  • Be evaluated by a medical professional, such as an ear, nose and throat specialist, ear specialist or any licensed physician. These professionals can assist you in the proper products that will help.
  • Hearing aids should be fitted by an expert, such as a doctor or audiologist.
  • Check the Better Business Bureau’s website (bbb.org) to see the ratings of a hearing aid retailer before purchasing the product.
  • Remember, the FDA has not approved ANY OTC hearing aids.
  • If a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is!
MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

-30-

You just read:

AG Yost Issues Warning of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.