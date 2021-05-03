Moss ball program offers $1,200 prize

Aquarium owners, your moss ball could be worth $1,200. The Game and Fish Department is launching a month-long moss ball take-back program to help stop the potential spread of zebra mussels. Moss balls can be dropped off at the Game and Fish offices in Laramie and Cheyenne. Anyone who returns a moss ball can scan a QR code at the drop-off site to enter into a raffle to win $1,200. The raffle closes May 15.
