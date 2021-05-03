Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,452 in the last 365 days.

Moss ball program offers $1,200 prize

Green River -

Aquarium owners, your moss ball could be worth $1,200. The Game and Fish Department is launching a month-long moss ball take-back program to help stop the potential spread of zebra mussels. Moss balls can be dropped off at the Game and Fish offices in Laramie and Cheyenne. Anyone who returns a moss ball can scan a QR code at the drop-off site to enter into a raffle to win $1,200. The raffle closes May 15. 

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Moss ball program offers $1,200 prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.