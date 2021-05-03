Rule Breaker Snacks Launches One-For-One Donation Program To Support Food Pantries During Food Allergy Awareness Month

Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats.

Rule Breaker Snacks, maker of top 11 allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan treats is pleased to announce it will donate one bag of Rule Breaker Bites for every bag sold on rulebreakersnacks.com during the month of May, Food Allergy Awareness Month.