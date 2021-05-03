Rule Breaker Snacks Launches One-For-One Donation Program To Support Food Pantries During Food Allergy Awareness Month
Rule Breaker Snacks, maker of top 11 allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan treats is pleased to announce it will donate one bag of Rule Breaker Bites for every bag sold on rulebreakersnacks.com during the month of May, Food Allergy Awareness Month.
According to the USDA, more than 35 million people in the United States experience food insecurity. Households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity. Food allergies, a potentially life-threatening condition, affects over 10% of adults and 7% of children in the country. Unfortunately, those with food allergies and food insecurity can experience even greater barriers to obtaining adequate, safe food.
Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are packed with protein and fiber. They are free from the top 11 most common food allergies including wheat, gluten, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, dairy, eggs, fish and shellfish, and sesame. All Rule Breaker Snacks are baked and individually wrapped in a dedicated top-11 allergen-free bakery and routinely tested by an independent lab. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. Last fall the company introduced its first Limited Edition seasonal flavor, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites.
“The past year has brought many challenges as we’ve managed through the pandemic, with more people than ever needing a place to turn for safe, allergen-free options,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We have supported allergen-free food pantries with product donations throughout the past year and are now thrilled to share a way for everyone to get involved and make a difference.”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
*Rule Breaker Snacks will donate one 4-ounce bag of Rule Breaker Bites for every 4-ounce bag of Rule Breaker Bites sold on rulebreakersnacks.com May 1 – May 31, 2021, up to 1,000 bags.
