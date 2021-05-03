Andrew Murray Appointed D.A. for District 42
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed R. Andrew Murray as the acting district attorney for Prosecutorial District 42 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties).
- Andrew Murray fills the vacancy created following the removal of Gregory A. Newman by Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin. Murray is a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Appointed in November 2017, Murray oversaw prosecution of violent crimes and other complex corporate and political litigation for the Western District of North Carolina until February 2021. He served as the district attorney of Mecklenburg County from 2011 until 2017. Murray also served as an assistant district attorney in Mecklenburg County after working as a managing partner in private practice. Murray earned his B.A. in Political Science and Government from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a J.D from the University of North Carolina School of Law. Murray enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1980 and resigned as a U.S. Coast Guard reservist in 2016 after 35 years of service.