Stumpy's Hatchet House Community Blood Drive in Fort Worth
Stumpy's reaching out to the community while blood is in critical need.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stumpy’s Hatchet House will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on May 6, 2021 from 1:30PM to 7:00PM at Stumpy’s Hatchet House, 824 W. Daggett Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Stumpys.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Stumpy’s Hatchet House core values of giving back to the community,” said Devin Parks, Stumpy’s Fort Worth Franchise Owner. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.
About Stumpy’s Hatchet House
North America’s original hatchet house and home of the #socialthrowdown, Stumpy’s Hatchet House offers an alternative form of recreation in an upscale environment. Primitive and organic, hatchet throwing suits those who love adventure and those who seek a release. Get back to the basics with hatchet throwing. Great for private parties, team building, birthdays and more. Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth is veteran owned and operated, with a mission to reaching out and supporting our community and the military/veteran community in the area. Stumpy’s is located minutes from downtown Fort Worth, the stockyards and in the Near Southside Neighborhood. Learn more about us on our website.
Kristen Parks
Stumpy's Hatchet House
+ 18173532524
info@stumpysfortworth.com
