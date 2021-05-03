May State Rehabilitation Council Meeting
May 11, 2021
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
ZOOM Meeting or alternatively, you may attend in person at the Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office located at 3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln NE.
- Public Comment/Announcements
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of prior meeting minutes
- ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:
- DISCUSSION
ZOOM Meeting: Please register to participate by Zoom: https://educationne.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkdeCsrzsjH9Uzdsii6YbCyg-XDh5rlmwM
Attend in person: Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office 3901 N. 27th St., STE 6 Lincoln, NE 68521 Please register to attend in person: https://forms.gle/D5gJdu7DnCdKJaDf7