May State Rehabilitation Council Meeting

May 11, 2021

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ZOOM Meeting or alternatively, you may attend in person at the Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office located at 3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln NE.

Public Comment/Announcements

Approval of Agenda

Approval of prior meeting minutes

ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:

DISCUSSION

ZOOM Meeting: Please register to participate by Zoom: https://educationne.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkdeCsrzsjH9Uzdsii6YbCyg-XDh5rlmwM

Attend in person: Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office 3901 N. 27th St., STE 6 Lincoln, NE 68521 Please register to attend in person: https://forms.gle/D5gJdu7DnCdKJaDf7

Read full agenda in this May 11 Word document