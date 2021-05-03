Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
May State Rehabilitation Council Meeting

May 11, 2021

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

 

ZOOM Meeting or alternatively, you may attend in person at the Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office located at 3901 N. 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln NE.

  • Public Comment/Announcements
  • Approval of Agenda
  • Approval of prior meeting minutes
  • ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:
  • DISCUSSION

ZOOM Meeting: Please register to participate by Zoom: https://educationne.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkdeCsrzsjH9Uzdsii6YbCyg-XDh5rlmwM

Attend in person: Nebraska VR Lincoln Service Office 3901 N. 27th St., STE 6 Lincoln, NE 68521 Please register to attend in person: https://forms.gle/D5gJdu7DnCdKJaDf7

Read full agenda in this May 11 Word document

