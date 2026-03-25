Reminder – Join Us at the 2026 Nebraska Data Conference April 28–29 in Kearney
The Nebraska Data Conference, taking place April 28–29, 2026 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney brings together data stewards, district leaders, instructional staff, technologists, and agency partners for two full days of learning and collaboration focused on data quality, instructional impact, student success, cybersecurity, and statewide systems advancing literacy and accountability through data.
We are honored to open the conference with a welcome from Dr. Brian Maher, Commissioner of Education, reflecting leadership, Nebraska’s educational landscape, and the importance of data‑driven decision‑making across our state.
Keynote Speakers
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Chris Wlaschin, CIO/Information Systems Officer, Nebraska Department of Education
Chris will share his leadership journey, discuss cybersecurity and big‑data modernization efforts, outline NDE’s new Strategic Plan and future direction for data systems, and highlight emerging statewide partnerships.
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Jerry Davis, Executive Security Advisor, Microsoft
A former five‑time CISO and former CIO at NASA Ames, Jerry brings unmatched expertise in AI, cybersecurity, risk, and national‑level incident response. His keynote will explore AI transformation, modern cyber threats, and what K‑12 agencies need to prepare for next.
Breakout Topics Include
- ADVISER Publishing Updates for 2026–27
- AQuESTT’s Next Iteration: Indicators, Goals & Classification Changes
- Attendance, Chronic Absence & ADVISER Metrics
- CIP Tools & Student Opportunity
- Cohort Graduation Rates Explained
- Cybersecurity Controls That Matter
- Data Governance & Literacy Accountability
- Data Steward Roundtable (ADVISER)
- Federal Designations, Direct Certification, Summer EBT
- Jitbit 101
- Literacy Data for Impact
- Literacy Data, Constructed Response Items & Evidence‑Based Support
- Postsecondary Readiness Indicator
- Resource Allocation Reviews
- SRS & Special Education Data Updates
- Staff Reporting, SPEDFRS & IDEA
- STEADfast Nebraska Project
- Supporting Systems‑Involved Youth
- Teacher Retention in Nebraska
- Website ADA Impacts
…and dozens of additional sessions designed for data‑minded educators at every level.
Registration and full conference details can be found at the Nebraska 2026 Data Conference website: https://nedataconference.com/
We look forward to seeing you in Kearney as we continue building Nebraska’s data‑driven future together.
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