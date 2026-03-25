Reminder – Join Us at the 2026 Nebraska Data Conference April 28–29 in Kearney

The Nebraska Data Conference, taking place April 28–29, 2026 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney brings together data stewards, district leaders, instructional staff, technologists, and agency partners for two full days of learning and collaboration focused on data quality, instructional impact, student success, cybersecurity, and statewide systems advancing literacy and accountability through data.

We are honored to open the conference with a welcome from Dr. Brian Maher, Commissioner of Education, reflecting leadership, Nebraska’s educational landscape, and the importance of data‑driven decision‑making across our state.

Keynote Speakers

Chris Wlaschin , CIO/Information Systems Officer, Nebraska Department of Education

Chris will share his leadership journey, discuss cybersecurity and big‑data modernization efforts, outline NDE’s new Strategic Plan and future direction for data systems, and highlight emerging statewide partnerships.

Jerry Davis , Executive Security Advisor, Microsoft

A former five‑time CISO and former CIO at NASA Ames, Jerry brings unmatched expertise in AI, cybersecurity, risk, and national‑level incident response. His keynote will explore AI transformation, modern cyber threats, and what K‑12 agencies need to prepare for next.

Breakout Topics Include

ADVISER Publishing Updates for 2026–27

AQuESTT’s Next Iteration: Indicators, Goals & Classification Changes

Attendance, Chronic Absence & ADVISER Metrics

CIP Tools & Student Opportunity

Cohort Graduation Rates Explained

Cybersecurity Controls That Matter

Data Governance & Literacy Accountability

Data Steward Roundtable (ADVISER)

Federal Designations, Direct Certification, Summer EBT

Jitbit 101

Literacy Data for Impact

Literacy Data, Constructed Response Items & Evidence‑Based Support

Postsecondary Readiness Indicator

Resource Allocation Reviews

SRS & Special Education Data Updates

Staff Reporting, SPEDFRS & IDEA

STEADfast Nebraska Project

Supporting Systems‑Involved Youth

Teacher Retention in Nebraska

Website ADA Impacts

…and dozens of additional sessions designed for data‑minded educators at every level.

Registration and full conference details can be found at the Nebraska 2026 Data Conference website: https://nedataconference.com/

We look forward to seeing you in Kearney as we continue building Nebraska’s data‑driven future together.