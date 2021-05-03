ATV Crash in Richmond

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Hannett (603) 271-3361 May 3, 2021

Richmond, NH – On Saturday, May 1, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single ATV crash with injuries in the town of Richmond. Richmond Fire Department, Diluzio Ambulance Service, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene. The operator, 30-year-old Brittany Croteau, was operating an ATV in the woods near Whipple Hill Road and encountered a rough section of trail causing her to be thrown from the machine. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Croteau was transported to her residence where a call was placed to 911. Emergency responders arrived and the operator was transported by Diluzio Ambulance Service to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The accident is still under investigation at this time.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all ATV riders to always wear the proper safety gear and to be aware of trail conditions.