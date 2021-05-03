» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Li...

Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library present Hallowell Davis and the Science of Hearing virtual program May 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 3, 2021 – Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library invite the public to a Missouri trailblazer virtual program featuring Hallowell Davis and the Science of Hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The program will be presented by John Peterson from the Missouri State Museum and Emily Morrison from the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Hallowell Davis was a pioneer in the field of audiology, the branch of science that deals with hearing. He even conceived the term! Mr. Davis became the director of research at the Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis and taught in the medical school at Washington University. The program will present his time as the world’s leading authority in the science of hearing and his numerous contributions to the field.

Adults and teens are welcome. Those interested in attending must register online to receive a Zoom link to the program at events.dbrl.org/event/5047391. The event will be recorded for later viewing.

This program is a monthly series in honor of Missouri's bicentennial, highlighting Missouri’s most significant trailblazers who have had an impact on our culture through major events, leadership, innovation and more.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

